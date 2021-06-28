LACA’s July art kits to feature minimalist landscape projects
Create your own minimalist landscape painting inspired by Etel Adnan with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ July crEATivity Art Kit.
Free art kits are available starting Friday at LACA, the Lakeshore Food Club, the Mason County District Library.
Adnan is an accomplished Lebanese artist, poet and journalist, who has exhibited her artwork internationally. Turning to visual art later in her life, she took to painting her surroundings by simplifying the formal shapes of your chosen landscape and playing with color.
In addition to information about Adnan, this month’s free art kit includes instructions to show participants how to create their own minimalist landscapes. The kits also include the following supplies, a reference photo, a canvas board, a palette for paint mixing, acrylic paint, brushes, a pencil, a pencil sharpener, a marker, paper towel and an Indian Summer applesauce snack and spoon.
“The ‘crEATivity Art Kits’ are designed to get free art supplies and art education lessons into the hands of underserved children and adults in and around Mason County as LACA attempts to feed creativity throughout our community,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
LACA is a volunteer organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen our community through arts advocacy. The arts center’s goal is to foster a community where arts and culture bring people together, feed the creative spirit and fuel community growth.
The arts play a valuable role in mental health and can help to boost confidence while also making people feel more engaged and resilient. In addition to these benefits, art engagement also alleviates anxiety, depression and stress.
Through a partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, LACA will distribute 200 crEATivity Art Kits each month to community members who would benefit from expressing themselves through art. Art kits will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning the first Friday of each month. LACA will also be distributing a limited number of art kits each month.
Each kit includes simple step-by-step instructions, all of the materials needed to complete the project, information about the artist or art movement that inspired the project and a healthy snack.
The crEATivity Art Kits are made available to the community thanks in-part to donations from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, the Youth Advisory Committee of the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, Women Who Care of Mason County, Indian Summer, Engine Creative LLC, the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library.
Community members interested in helping the arts center fund this project are asked to contact Skinner at (231) 845-2787 or email director@ludingtonartscenter.org.