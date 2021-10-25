LACA seeks artists for Festival of Wreaths fundraiser
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is currently seeking artists and crafters to create unique holiday wreaths for the art center’s second annual Festival of Wreaths fundraiser. Wreaths will be displayed in LACA’s performance hall lobby gallery with online bidding taking place Nov. 26 through Dec. 8.
“The Festival of Wreaths is a great way to spread some holiday cheer while also supporting a great cause like LACA,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.”We are very excited to announce that FloraCraft has generously donated various sizes of foam and straw wreath forms for this year’s fundraiser.”
Artists and crafters interested in creating a wreath for the fundraiser are asked to contact LACA at info@ludingtonartscenter.org to reserve a form or to stop by the arts center at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington to pick one up. LACA is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 to 6 on Wednesdays; and from 11 to 2 on Saturdays.
Those interested in creating a wreath with their own live wreath are asked to also contact LACA at via email or by calling (231) 845-2787 so planners can account for wall space.
Completed wreaths must be dropped off at LACA no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23. Wreaths will then be displayed and sold via silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting the arts center.
Bidding on all of the wreaths starts at $20. Bidders will be notified via email if they have been outbid on an item. Bidders will also have the option of setting a maximum bid for an item and the auction site will raise their bid $1 each time they are out-bid.
Bidding will get underway at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 in conjunction with LACA’s inaugural Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market in the center’s main gallery. Bidding closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. The winning bidders will be contacted shortly after the close of the silent auction and wreaths must be picked up at LACA between Thursday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 18. Winning bidders can also arrange to have their wreaths shipped to them at a cost of $15 per wreath.