LACA seeks artists for January portrait exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is inviting visual artists of all ages to submit work for its January 2022 portrait show “Humanity” in the center’s main gallery at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and paintings of watercolor, oil, and watercolor are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, saw tooth hangers or plastic sleeve encased work is allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
The entry fee is $5 for each work with a limit of four per artist. Submissions are accepted the week of Dec. 14-18; Tuesday, Jan 4; and Wednesday, Jan. 5 at LACA.
Submissions can be dropped off during the arts center’s normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.