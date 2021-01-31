LACA seeks artists for upcoming April abstract art exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for the arts center’s April abstract art exhibit titled “Expressing the Inexpressible.”
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings will be accepted. Two-dimensional work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, saw tooth hangers are allowed.
Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is a $5 entry fee for each work with a limit of four.
Artwork will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tuesday through Friday, starting March 16 and ending March 26.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.