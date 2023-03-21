The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is seeking instructors for the Art-ventures Summer Camp program.
College students with either an art or art education focus, professional artists and art educators are encouraged to submit proposals to teach up to 16 children, ages 5-11.
Proposals should be mailed or dropped off 107 S. Harrison, Ludington, MI 49431. They can also be emailed to programs@ludingtonartscenter.org. The deadline is May 1.
Each camp session will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. over three days: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a different art medium for each of the six sessions July 11 to Aug. 17.
Instructor payment is $350 for each three-day session. LACA will provide the option of overnight accommodations from Monday to Thursday during the week of the session.
Proposals should include a brief description of the class, a general sense of what students will be making, what materials will be used, and what kind of studio space will be required. Instructors should also include their contact information and a copy of their current resumes. For a complete list of the proposal requirements, visit the LACA website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
LACA is a 501c3 organization in Ludington. Its mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen the community through arts advocacy. LACA features three galleries, a 275-seat performance hall, multiple workshop/classroom spaces including a pottery studio, and the newly remodeled Art Shop 107.