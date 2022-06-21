LACA Summer Concert Series kicks off with the Jack Pine Savages Wednesday
The LACA Summer Concert Series will kick off its summer season Wednesday with a performance by the Jack Pine Savages.
Hosted by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts the LACA Summer Concert Series takes place every Wednesday evening in downtown Ludington’s Waterfront Park from 7 to 9 p.m. This family friendly community concert series is free and open to the public. The LACA Summer Concert series is funded in part by the Community Foundation for Mason County.
While the concerts are free, putting on this series is not free to the art center. LACA is a nonprofit 501©3 organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Donations for the concert series are collected on-site during each concert.
The Jack Pine Savages are a musical trio lead by Bill Malones, who take pride in kicking out the funky sounds of blues, R&B, rock, Motown and more.
Community members interested in making a donation to the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to: LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431 or by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/laca-summer-concert-series.
Additional LACA Summer Concert series performers include Ted Alan and the Under-privileged on June 29; Double Trouble featuring Mary Rademacher and Francesca Amari on July 6; James Armstrong on July 13; Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure on July 20; Bobby Murry on July 27; Planet D Nonet on Aug. 3; Robert Pace’s Natures Brew on Aug. 10; The Paul Nelson Band on Aug. 17; Eat-It-Up Trio on Aug. 24; and Duffy King Koalition on Aug. 31.
For more information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by following the arts center on Facebook @LudingtonArtsCenter. LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.