LACA Summer Concert Series lineup announced
A mix of jazz, blues, rock, pop and R&B performers will make up the 2022 LACA Summer Concert Series Wednesday evenings, June 22 through Aug. 31, at downtown Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Hosted by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, these free concerts bring world-class music to community members and the many visitors of our great area in a family friendly environment.
The 11-week LACA Summer Concert Series debuts Wednesday, June 22 with a performance by The Jack Pine Savages.
Musical acts slated to take part in the 2022 LACA Summer Concert Series include:
• The Jack Pine Savages, June 22;
• Ted Alan and the Under-privileged, June 29;
• Double Trouble featuring Mary Rademacher and Francesca Amari, July 6;
• James Armstrong, July 13;
• Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure, July 20;
• Bobby Murry, July 27;
• Planet D Nonet, Aug. 3;
• Robert Pace’s Natures Brew, Aug. 10;
• The Paul Nelson Band, Aug. 17;
• Eat-It-Up Trio, Aug. 24; and
• Duffy King Koalition, Aug. 31.
“We are very excited to once again partner with Tim Scully’s World Class Jazz Productions to bring these talented artists to our area for a series of free performances,” said LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner. “Part of the art center’s vision is to foster a community where arts and culture bring us together, feed the creative spirit and fuel community growth, and this series does just that. What could be better than gathering with new and old friends on the lush grass of Waterfront Park and listening to world-renowned musicians perform, while taking in a breathtaking sunset and the evening arrival of the SS Badger.”
The LACA Summer Concert series is funded in part by the Community Foundation for Mason County and Synergy Media, Inc.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, putting on this series is not free to the arts center. LACA is a nonprofit 501©3 organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Donations for the concert series are collected on-site during each concert.
Sponsorships for the concert series are currently available. Those interested in becoming a series sponsor are asked to contact Skinner at (231) 845-2787 or director@ludingtonartscenter.org
Community members interested in making a donation to the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to: LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431 or by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/laca-summer-concert-series.
Stay up-to-date on exhibits, workshops and concerts at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by following @LudingtonArtsCenter on Facebook.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.