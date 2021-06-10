LACA Summer Concert Series to return
to Waterfront Park
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announced that it will resume its free LACA Summer Concert Series Wednesdays at Waterfront Park.
The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. The 11-week series debuts Wednesday, June 23 with a performance by Wendell Harrison. Concerts will continue every week until Sept. 1.
This free, family friendly concert series features world class jazz, blues, pop, rock and R&B music from internationally acclaimed touring artists.
Musical acts slated to take part in the LACA Summer Concert Series include:
• Wendell Harrison, June 23;
• Holly MaGuire, June 30;
• Tel Yo Mama, July 7;
• Nick Moss Blues Band,
July 14;
• Serita’s Black Rose, July 21;
• Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure, July 28;
• Rodney Whitaker Quartet, Aug. 4;
• Planet D Nonet, Aug. 11;
• Chris Foreman’s Soul Message Band, Aug. 18;
• U’Neek Soul, Aug. 25; and
• Headwinds Blues Project, Sept. 1.
“LACA is thrilled to be able to offer our community a free family friendly concert series,” said LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner. “Part of the arts center’s vision is to foster a community where arts and culture bring us together, feed the creative spirit and fuel community growth, and this series does just that.”
The LACA Summer Concert series is funded in part by the Community Foundation for Mason County and Synergy Media Inc.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, LACA does spend money to host the series, and donations to held the organization continue to do so are appreciated.
LACA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Community members and area businesses interested in supporting the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431. Prospective donors can also call LACA at (231) 845-2787.