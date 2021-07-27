LACA to begin
accepting artwork
for September
members exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its annual LACA Members Exhibit through the month of September.
Submissions will be accepted Aug. 17-31.
The exhibit is open to 2D and 3D artwork created by LACA member artists. Artists who are not yet members of the arts center can purchase a membership for $40 at the time of drop off. Artwork can be dropped off at LACA during normal business hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and Saturdays from 11 to 2.
There is an entry fee of $5 per artwork, with a limit three entries per artist.
All 2D artwork must be ready to be displayed with a wire on the back. Please do not use string, yarn or sawtooth hangers. There will be an addition $5 fee for all artwork that is not ready to be displayed.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.