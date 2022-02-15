LACA to feature artist’s two-year retrospective of art made during COVID
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an exhibit by former Grand Rapids artists and current Ludington resident James Thomas, AKA “Rabbit,” March 4-26 in the arts center’s main gallery.
The exhibit is titled, “Rabbit’s Universe: Finding Joy Through COVID Conflict & Quarantine,” and features art made between March 2020 and March 2022.
Rabbit considers his visual art to be modern impressionism. He has studied at Grand Valley State University, Kendall College of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Chicago.
Rabbit’s exhibit will feature more than 100 original paintings he has created over the past two years as well as a number of found object sculptures, installations and writings.
The exhibit is free to view and will be on display during normal LACA business hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit is free to view.
A series of public artist receptions celebrating the exhibit will take place each Friday in March from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition to giving community members an opportunity to meet Rabbit while taking in the exhibit and enjoy some live music and drinks.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.