LACA to feature exhibit by artist Melanie Manos in March
Ann Arbor-area artist Melanie Manos’ exhibit “Pillars of the Community” will be featured in the performance hall lobby gallery at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts March 3-31.
In addition to Manos’ exhibit, she will host a presentation on her current project Visualizing Women’s Work at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the LACA performance hall.
“Pillars of the Community” features a number of pieces created by Manos in recent years. In mixed-media drawings and sculptures, tiny figures climb giant birch and maple trees in a reversal of humans’ perceived domination of nature. Hung scroll-like, the charcoal on vellum drawings suggest fragility in contrast to the solidity of the built environment. Performance-based video work offers an absurd take on war games, filmed in a New Hampshire forest with live audio accompaniment provided by a nearby target range.
The VWW project investigates gender bias in public monuments, plaques and other historical visual culture. It posits that the erasure of women’s work, both compensated and uncompensated and across identities and eras, perpetuates cultural norms of gender inequality.
The entire project is geared toward future crowd-sourced research, individual stories of women’s lives, and new ways of memorializing those stories away from the visual trope of the single figure atop a pedestal that presents a narrow definition of patriarchal heroism. Digital experiments include augmented reality, interactive mapping and information design and materials-based research includes strategies for live performative events to expand the imaginary around history-based visual culture that would take place at existing monuments, sites of women’s labor, and at sites of proposed or “missing” monuments.
Manos is the Janie Paul Collegiate Lecturer, Lecturer IV, and Engagement Programs Coordinator at the University of Michigan Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design. She works across disciplines including multi-media drawing and installation, video, and performance to highlight and lampoon the systemic norms that perpetuate inequality.
She won a Kresge Arts in Detroit Fellowship for Live Art, 2020, followed by a Knights Art Challenge Grant in 2021 for Visualizing Women’s Work. She’s a 2023 University of Michigan Public Arts & Engagement Fellow and her work will be featured in the U-M Arts Initiative Symposium in Ann Arbor and Detroit in October 2023.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.