LACA to host artist reception Friday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts, at 107 S. Harrison St., will host a public artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, for its “Expressing the Inexpressible” exhibit, featuring 124 original pieces of abstract artwork created by 45 area artists.
“Expressing the Inexpressible” is on display through the month of April in the center’s main gallery and performance hall gallery.
These expressive, contemporary works comprise the largest LACA open call exhibit ever. It features sculptures, wall hangings, pottery, photography, calligraphy and non-objective paintings by Andrew Skinner, Anita Walter, Anne Kivela, Barbara Forgue, Beth Lewis Eisenlohr, Carol Marshall, Carol Nelson, Carolyn Forsyth, Celeste Jablonski, Chaotic Mike Coleman, Christine Trojanowski, Chuck de la Durantaye, David L. Masten, Dawn McHale, Denise Ottinger, Denise Slocum Jones, Dr. Robert Dornbos, Elizabeth Levee, Ellen Niemann, Erin M. Masten, Frances Ilnicky, Frank Galante, Judy Peters, Karen Clark Antrim, Karen de la Durantaye, Katherine Barrett, Ken Cooper, Linda Sandow, Lynn Bouwkamp, Lynne Haslam, Marion Riedl, Mark J. Bowyer, Mercedes Michalowski, Nick Biggs, Pamela Blair, Patricia Carney, Paula DeGregorio, Rebecca Mott, Robin Abrahamson, Robin Morningstar, Sandra Lee, Sheila Preston, Steve Begnoche, Taven de la Durantaye and Tom Hobbs.
Also on display at LACA this month are abstract portraits created by second- and third-grade students Pentwater art students under the direction of Carrie Jeruzal. The abstract portraits are displayed in the center’s Unframed Gallery.
No reservations are needed to attend the Friday’s reception; however, masks and social distancing are required.
The exhibits are open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday through April 30. For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.