LACA to host beginners’ stained glass a workshop Thursdays in October
Lucy O’Brien’s beginning stained glass workshop is a four-day workshop held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday in October — Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27. Registration is $90 for LACA members or $100 for non-members and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787. The workshop is limited to four students.
Students will learn the basic copper foil method, including safety, types of glass, pattern layout, cutting, grinding, foiling, soldering, cleaning, patinas and framing. The class will be demonstration and hands-on, with each student creating a small stained-glass panel.
No experience is required. Closed-toe shoes are preferred. The solder does contain some lead. Pregnant and nursing individuals should not attend this workshop.
O’Brien has been working in stained glass for more than 25 years. While working as a medical technologist, she spent much of her free time attending workshops, learning new techniques and experimenting with different types and colors of glass. In addition to creating custom pieces, she has done repair work and has taught private stained glass lessons. O’Brien is a Michigan native. After living in Colorado for almost 30 years, she happily moved back to her home state five years ago. Lucy lives in Ludington with her husband Dan and their dog Buddy.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. LACA hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays