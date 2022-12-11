LACA to host comic-drawing workshops in January
A teen comic-drawing workshop with Timothy Kreilick on will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Tuesdays in January.
The four-part workshop will from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31. It’s for middle school and high school students, who will create a single-page, tablet-sized comic from story to inking. Additional time outside of the workshop may be required to finish the project before the end of January.
Registration is $40 for students and includes a photo-blue pencil, an inking pen and an eraser to keep. Additional resources will be available to use during the class. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845.2787.
Students will first work on story and character development including how to create a reference drawing for characters. Next, students will map out their stories on Bristol paper. Non-photo blue will be used to sketch the story.
Kreilick will encourage students to use a mix of close-ups, extreme close-ups, extreme long shots, long shots, full shots, medium close-ups, and medium shots in their panels. Once their comic is fully sketched, students will ink their comic. A clean copy will be made of their work.
Kreilick enjoyed reading the “Calvin and Hobbes” comic strip in fourth grade. When he realized cartoonist Bill Watterson had retired, Kreilick decided to continue his own version of the strip. That was the beginning of his love for drawing comics. Kreilick has a fine arts degree from Terra State College in Fremont, Ohio. He was also inspired by YouTube videos such as Cartoonist Kaybabe and You Can Draw Star Wars: Comic Books. Kreilick enjoys making fan fiction comics for Dr. Who and Harry Potter. He has also written an original series, “Streets of Galsha,” a science fiction and detective comic book.