LACA to host Festival of Wreaths
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is seeking artists and crafters to create unique holiday wreaths for the third annual Festival of Wreaths fundraiser. Wreaths will be displayed in the performance hall lobby gallery at LACA with online bidding taking place Nov. 25 through Dec. 11.
“The Festival of Wreaths is a great way to spread some holiday cheer while also supporting a great cause like LACA,” Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
Artists and crafters interested in creating a wreath for this year’s fundraiser are asked to contact LACA at info@ludingtonartscenter.org to reserve a form or to stop by the arts center to pick one up.
Those interested in creating their own live wreath are asked to also contact LACA at the email address above or by calling (231) 845-2787 to help account for wall space.
Completed wreaths must be dropped off at LACA no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22. Wreaths will then be displayed and sold via silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting the arts center.
Bidding on all of the wreaths starts at $20 and will get underway Friday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. in conjunction with LACA’s Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market in the center’s main gallery. Bidding will close Sunday, Dec. 11 during intermission of LACA’s annual “We’ll Be Home for the Holidays” concert.
The winning bidders will be contacted shortly after the close of the silent auction and wreaths must be picked up at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17. Winning bidders can also arrange to have their wreaths shipped to them at a cost of $15 per wreath.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.