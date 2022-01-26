LACA to host Fresh Ghost Comedy Night Wednesday
Round up your friends for a night of stand-up comedy at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
LACA is hosting a Fresh Ghost Comedy night at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the arts center’s performance hall. The evening will feature comedians David Jones and Matt Harper, with Logan Monson also performing.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. Find the Fresh Ghost Comedy Night listing under “Upcoming LACA events,” and follow the link to buy tickets online.
The arts center is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.