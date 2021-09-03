LACA to host Grab- N-Go fundraiser, Art & Craft ‘Garage’ Sale today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has two events taking place this weekend — its second annual Grab-N-Go art fundraiser, with a ‘Grab a Piece of Ludington’ theme, and its first-ever Art & Craft Garage Sale.
During the Grab-N-Go fundraiser, 72 8-inch by 8-inch canvases created by local artists will be displayed in the arts center’s lobby. The canvasses were set up for viewing on Friday, but today, starting at 10 a.m., they’ll be available to purchase.
Canvases are $35, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Many of the 8-by-8 canvasses created for this year’s fundraiser depict scenes of Ludington, or Ludington-related themes.
Also taking place at the art center today is the LACA’s first-ever Art & Craft Supply Garage Sale.
Local crafters and artists will be selling lightly used art and craft supplies, frames and artwork from their personal collections, or artwork they have created, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the center’s performance hall.
LACA is encourages sellers to use “garage sale” prices to encourage bargain hunters.
For more information, stop by the arts center at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington, or call (231) 845-2787.