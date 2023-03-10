LACA to host Irish music concerts Sunday
Join the Ludington Area Center for the Arts for an early start to St. Patrick’s Day with an afternoon of traditional Irish Music featuring Selkie and Ben Traverse at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Purchase tickets online at www.eventbrite.com/e/selkie-ben-traverse-tickets-494232080457 or in the LACA gift shop at 107 S. Harrison St.
Selkie is a trio of Celtic multi-instrumentalists — Cara Lieurance, Jim Spalink and Michele Venegas — who bring formidable experience to the Michigan folk scene. Based in southwest Michigan, Selkie has performed at the Michigan Irish Festival, the Holland Celtic Festival, the Sparta Irish Festival, the Kalamazoo Irish Festival and others.
Their music is strongly dance-based, tightly woven and varied, with unique arrangements of traditional and original music for fiddle, flute, banjo, accordion, bouzouki, guitar and harp. Songs sung in English, Gaelic and French round out their repertoire.
Ben Traverse is a Grand Rapids-based traditional folk singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and member of the Earthwork Music Collective. Digging deep into the catalogue of American and Celtic folk music, Traverse brings a unique, youthful enthusiasm to an old and rich musical tradition.