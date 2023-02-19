LACA to host national juried exhibit in March
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its first ever international juried exhibit “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine: Honoring Women’s Herstory Month” March 3-31 in the art center’s main gallery.
The idea of the Sacred Feminine is expressed throughout civilizations and cultures as an energy that connects people to nature, and the cycles of transformation.
In “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine,” artists from 23 states, plus Canada, responded to the theme, showcasing diverse voices through an eclectic array of media. While the majority of the artists assembled are women, a number of men also weighed in on the subject. This show welcomes their voices.
Techniques used in the exhibit include, oil and acrylic paint, pastel, encaustic, mezzo print, wood cut, colored pencil, collage, quilting, watercolor, digital illustration, felting, porcelain, ceramics, wood carving, photography, intaglio, lumen print, welded sculpture, concrete sculpture and installation art.
A public opening reception will take place from 3 to 5 p.m Friday, March 3. The reception will also feature a labyrinth walk in the art center’s performance hall. The history of the labyrinth dates back thousands of years. The medieval Cathedral of Chartres in France, is perhaps the world’s most famous. Walking a labyrinth is a serene meditative journey helping to release stress, restore balance and renew spirit.
Interactive and reflective experiences in support of this groundbreaking exhibit are planned throughout the month engaging the public’s involvement.
A spring equinox drum circle will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 in the center’s performance hall. The Labyrinth Walk will also be available to walk during this event as well.
“No matter age, race, gender or religion, the drum echoes the heartbeat,” event organizer Joan Riise states. “Together, let’s bring in the season’s new energy within the circle of community. If you have a drum, bring it; extras will be available.”
A special closing reception Friday, March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. will give area residents one last chance to view the exhibit and will also feature a performance from the Dances of Universal Peace from 6-7:30 p.m. This performance is open to the public and free to attend, however donations are appreciated for the dances as the Sacred Earth Tribe charges nothing for sharing their dances.
Dances of Universal Peace (DUP) draw upon the sacred phrases, scriptures and poetry of the earth’s spiritual traditions. The DUP blends live music and simple movements into living experiences of unity, peace and integration. The Sacred Earth Tribe invites all ages to come together in joyful celebration of the unity of life and the Sacred Feminine. These multicultural circle dances help build community and awareness of our connection to divine spirit through singing, chanting and movement. No experience is necessary.
Featuring the Sacred Earth Tribe Betty (Tasnim) Demers, Susanne Ashley, Marley (Kareem) Demers and Marty Jablonski, from Benzonia, DUP performs at events around the country. This is their first visit to Ludington.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington and is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays.