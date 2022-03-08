LACA to host one-day pop-up sunflower exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a one-day-only pop-up exhibit featuring sunflower artwork Friday, March 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the arts center’s lower level unframed gallery with 100% of all sales gong to the Red Cross Ukraine fund.
Executive Director Andrew Skinner said the exhibit is the “brainchild” of LACA member and artist Linda Sandow.
The sunflower has long held a meaningful place in the hearts of many Ukrainians as it is their national flower. However, since Russia invaded their country, the plant has become a global symbol of resistance, unity and hope.
Artists interested in featuring sunflower artwork in this one-day-only exhibit can drop off their artwork at LACA 107 S. Harrison St. starting Tuesday, March 8 through Thursday, March 10.