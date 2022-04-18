LACA to host ‘WSESD Creative Stars’ exhibit during May
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an exhibit tiled “WSESD Creative Stars” May 6-28 in the art center’s Unframed Gallery.
The “WSESD Creative Stars” exhibit features student artwork from more than 100 West Shore Educational Service District students between the ages of 5 and 26 from throughout Mason and Oceana counties.
WSESD staff member Alayne Speltz has organized the exhibit with the idea of showcasing her student’s artwork with their family, friends and community.
The exhibit will open Friday, May 6 with a public reception from 3 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will be open for viewing throughout the month of May.
The May 6 reception will coincide with receptions for Charles LaRue’s “Light & Shadow Forming Structure” in the main gallery and Marion Riedl’s “Exploration & Experimentation” in the performance hall lobby gallery.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.