LACA to offer low cost art camps for students ages 6-18
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a series of art camps to engage, inspire and feed the creative spirit of area youths throughout the summer. Each week, a new instructor will guide students as they learn about a new arts medium and various techniques to create some amazing art.
Five two- to three-day camps will be offered beginning the week of July 26 and ending the week of Aug. 22 in a variety of mediums: macrame, performance art, paper-making, pastels and pottery.
LACA’s summer art camps are open to students ages 6-18, with a morning session for elementary school students, ages 6-11, and an afternoon session for middle school and high school students, ages 11-18. Each camp is $5 per student thanks in part to a partnership with the Whitcomb Family Foundation and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation. Students can register for as many camps as they choose. Space is limited to 15 students per session. To register a student for LACA’s summer art camps visit https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/ or call (231) 845-2787.
Summer art camps include:
· Macrame, July 26-28: Artist Clair Dickson will lead students as she teaches them the art of macrame. The 9 to 11 a.m. session, air plant holder and keychain, is open to students ages 6-11; during this session students will learn basic macrame knots and will complete two projects. All supplies, including a plant, will be provided. The 1 to 3 p.m. session, plant-hangers and wall hangings, is open to students ages 11-18. During this session students will learn basic macrame knots and will complete two projects. All supplies, including a plant, will be provided.
· Performance art, Aug. 1-3: Artist and University of Michigan art instructor Melanie Manos will lead students as she teaches them various art forms centered around performance art. The session from 9 to 11 a.m., gestural drawings through movement and sound, is open to students ages 6-11. During this session students will explore performance art by using your entire bodies to make art by drawing to music, using hands, feet, arms and legs, to create big and small gestural drawings with paper, markers, strings, and other things. Students will have final artwork to take home and share with family and friends.
The Aug. 2-4 session from 1-3 p.m., shape-shifting, is open to students ages 11-18. During this session students will explore performance art through the creation of wearable sculptures, sound and motion while learning tricks to turn cardboard into arm extensions, to grow taller with wire-frame headgear, create obstructions to normal movement or completely hide under layers of fabric. Students will explore motion and sound for your wearable construction and see some great and unusual examples of performance art to get you inspired. No prior sculptural, sewing or performance experience needed — just an imagination, and a desire to make some noise through visual art, movement and sound.
· Paper-making: Aug. 9-11: Artist Megan Heeres will lead students through the process of paper-making. Throughout the week students will experience the process from plant to pulp to sheet. Participants will explore both traditional and non-traditional paper-making fibers, and learn techniques like embedded collaging, creating 3D forms and collaborative sheet forming. Get ready to get wet, explore sticking your hands in pulp, and make some art! Students will leave the class with their own sheets of paper and various paper creations from 2D to 3D.
· Pastels: Aug. 16 and 18: Artist Marie Marfia will guide students through the process of using soft pastels. Students will make colorful pictures suitable for framing. All materials provided. Middle school and high school students may bring a picture of a pet or other animal to use as a portrait reference. Apron or old shirt to protect clothing are recommended.
· Pottery: Aug. 22, 24 and 26: Artist Mary Case will guide students through an exploration of pottery. The 9:30-11 a.m. session is open to students ages 6-11 and the 6-7:30 p.m. session is open to students ages 11-18. Students will each create a pot on the wheel, hand build a structure and learn glazing techniques.
Reserve a place in these workshops today, space is limited.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.