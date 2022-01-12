LACA to offer variety of winter workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be hosting a wide range of workshops this winter to help area artists of all skill levels keep their creative juices flowing.
LACA’s pottery studio will be busy this winter with classes for adults and children on Wednesdays, Thursday and Sundays. Instructors Mary Case and Bekah Bramer will each be teaching a variety of hand building workshops: a clay vase workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 16; a cups for two workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19; a clay mug workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30; a heart pocket planter workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26; a spoon rest from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2; and a clay goblet workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. starting Sunday, Feb. 6.
There will be a pair of three-week wheel-throwing classes from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 13, 20 and 27, and Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Case will once again be teaching her Thursday afternoon kids class from 3:30 to 5 p.m. starting Jan. 27.
Deb Borema will host a weekly sewing class at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 16 through Feb. 13. Students will start and complete a new project each week.
Borema will also be hosting her youth sewing class at 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday, starting Jan. 11. The youth sewing class is free for children or grandchildren of LACA members. Non-members may become art center members for $40 to participate in the class.
Ellen Niemann will host a four-week beginning calligraphy workshop starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
“Chaotic” Mike Coleman’s popular acrylic pour workshop returns from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Linda Sandow will host an interiors multi-media workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Marie Marfia will host a pastel portrait workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
For more information about these and other workshops at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts or to register please visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops. A face mask is required for all workshops and to allow for distancing, workshop sizes are limited.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.