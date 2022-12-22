LACA to screen Ann Arbor Film Festival
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) will host a screening of the 60th Annual Ann Arbor Film Festival at 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 27.
The Ann Arbor Film Festival, a pioneer of the film festival touring concept, has been presenting an annual tour of selected works from the festival since 1964 to galleries, art house theaters, museums, universities, libraries, microcinemas and media arts centers throughout the world. Share in the excitement and tradition of the Ann Arbor Film Festival by bringing its touring programs to your community!
The 70-minute program features eight award-winning experimental, documentary, animation, narrative, and hybrids from the most recent festival.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ann-arbor-film-festival-screening-tickets-494002172797 or in the LACA gift shop.