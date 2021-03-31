LACA to start free monthly art kit distribution Friday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will begin distribution of its new “crEATivity Art Kits” on Friday.
Through a partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, LACA will distribute 200 art kits each month to community members who would benefit from expressing themselves through art. Art kits will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis on the first Friday of each month. LACA will also be distributing a limited number of art kits each month.
Each art kit includes simple step-by-step instructions, all of the materials needed to complete the project, information about the artist or art movement that inspired the project and a healthy snack.
The first kit will feature a watercolor glue flowers project inspired by the Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. In addition to step-by-step instructions the kit also includes a watercolor paint set and brush, a 4-ounce bottle of white glue, four pieces of watercolor paper, an individual serving of applesauce and a spoon.
“The ‘crEATivity Art Kits’ are designed to get free art supplies and art education lessons into the hands of underserved children and adults in and around Mason County, as LACA attempts to feed creativity throughout our community,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
The kits will be available at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St.; the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.; and Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
LACA is a volunteer organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen the community through arts advocacy. The arts center’s goal is to foster a community where arts and culture bring us together, feed the creative spirit, and fuel community growth.
“What better way to meet these goals than to distribute free art supplies and instruction to our community members,” Skinner added.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the community in many ways, including added mental health issues, Skinner stated. The arts play a valuable role in mental health and can help to boost confidence while also making people feel more engaged and resilient. In addition to these benefits, art engagement also alleviates anxiety, depression and stress.
The beneficial effects of creating aren’t dependent on a person’s skill or talents.
LACA plans to continue creating and distributing the kits for at least the next 12 months and is currently looking to secure funding for the project.
To date, LACA has received donations from the Women Who Care of Mason County and an in-kind donation of applesauce cups from Indian Summer.
“In addition to the monetary and in-kind donations we have secured for this project we have also teamed up with the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design to use student-created art projects and instructions for the kits,” Skinner said.
Community members who would like to help fund this project are asked to contact Skinner at (231) 845-2787 or director@ludingtonartscenter.org.