LACA, U-M school of art & design program Fab Collabs begins Today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the University of Michigan Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design students will again be partnering for Fab Collabs, a free 12-week art-making workshop.
Started in the fall of 2021, Fab Collabs was originally targeted towards middle school and high-school artists. Building from the success for the first round of the program, LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner and University of Michigan Stamps School of Art & Design Lead Educator Melanie Manos have decided to open the program to anyone interested in art and or being creative, age 12 and older.
Fab Collabs will again take place in the LACA performance hall Tuesday afternoons from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Jan. 18-April 12.
Bridging art spaces in Ludington and Ann Arbor, local artists will meet weekly, via Zoom, with U-M art & design students for creative collaboration, sharing processes, concept development and technical strategies as projects progress and take shape. Stamps students will be developing creative projects in a variety of media for Fab Collabs participants.
The program will include weekly virtual classes with Ludington-area students and U-M Stamps students who will introduce creative projects, give demonstrations and discuss strategies for completing a wide array of projects.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to register in advance by e-mailing info@ludingtonartscenter.org or calling (231) 845-2787 with the participant’s name, age and contact information for a parent or guardian if under 18. Please include “Fab Collabs registration” in the subject line. A parental release form must be filled out and returned to LACA prior to taking part in the program.
The wearing of face masks is appreciated during this person program.