LACA’s ‘Modes of Abstraction’ exhibit opens Friday
The second annual “Modes of Abstraction” exhibit at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts opens in the center’s main gallery and performance hall lobby gallery on Friday, with a public artist reception taking place from 5 to 8 p.m.
“Modes of Abstraction” features 2D and 3D artwork from more than 30 regional artists.
Many of the exhibited artwork will be available for purchase. Purchasing artwork from the exhibit is a great way to support both local artists and LACA.
The artist reception will feature food and drinks as well as live music from Frank Galante. Many of the exhibiting artists will also be on site to discuss their pieces.
“Modes of Abstraction” will be on display throughout the month of April and is available to be viewed during normal LACA business hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.