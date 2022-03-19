LACA’s sunflower art benefit for Ukraine extended through March 26
After a successful weekend, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ pop-up sunflower exhibit benefiting the Ukrainian Relief Fund has been extended.
Originally scheduled to be a one-day-only event on Saturday, March 12, the exhibit will now continue until March 26.
During its first day, the exhibit raised more than $1,391, with 100% of the proceeds going to the relief fund.
With several items left over, there is still time to contribute and take home an artistic depiction of the Ukrainian national flower made by a local artist.
Artists who contributing to the exhibit included Nancy Armitage, Deb Boerma and the Workshop Wednesday kids, Kathy Barrett, Laura E. Carter, Ginger Garner, Lynne Haslam, Nanette Kibbey-Scribner, Anne Kivela, Tami Ledger, Joan Lundborg, Eric Michaels, Ellen Niemann, Rabbit, Marion Riedl, Joan Riise, Linda Sandow, Tracy Scheid, Christine Trojanowski, Christine Lynne Virgo, Chris VanWyck, Karrie Wolf and Cheryl Wolfram.
The exhibit was the idea of LACA artist Linda Sandow, who organized the even with member of LACA’s Visual Arts Critique Group.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 to 6 on Wednesdays; and from 11 to 2 on Saturdays. For more information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or find the arts center on Facebook.