LACA’s teen ukulele workshops start in April
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has announced two upcoming ukulele workshops for seventh- through 12th-grade students in the Ludington area.
The beginner teen ukulele workshop, led by Meredith Hanson, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays in April — April 4, 11, 18 and 25.
A workshop for beginner and intermediate teen ukulele players will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays in May — May 2, 9, 16, and 23.
Registration is $40 per student.
The beginner workshop is designed for students who are new to the ukulele. Hanson will teach students how to hold the ukulele and tune their instrument, as well as appropriate finger positions for at least three chords, and two strumming patterns. Beginner songs will be introduced and practiced as a group.
The beginner/intermediate workshop is for students who have completed the first workshop or who already know the basics that workshop teaches. Hanson will introduce five to 10 chords, new strumming patterns, and fingerpicking. Intermediate songs will be practiced as a group.
Hanson is a Ludington native who returned to the area in 2018 and started the Ludington Ukes for adult musicians. She has been playing the ukulele for 11 years and is excited to work with young people through these workshops.
Students should bring their own ukulele or contact LACA about borrowing an instrument. Space is limited, so interested students are encouraged to register early.
For more information or to register, visit the LACA website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or contact the center at (231) 845-2787.