Lakeshore Food Club, Meijer partner for hunger relief program
The Lakeshore Food Club has partnered with Meijer’s Simply Give Hunger Relief Program help local families facing food insecurity as the community continue to feel the impact of COVID-19.
The economic ramifications of the pandemic mean more and more members of the community are turning to the food club for help to ensure they know where their next meal is coming from, and demand has increased since March 2020, the food club stated in a press release.
Each Simply Give campaign helps more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The campaigns also foster a sense of community by encouraging customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to the local food pantry selected by the store.
Lakeshore Food Club will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Ludington Meijer now through April 10.
The food club is encouraging the public to assist with the mission to help feed the hungry in Mason County by purchasing a food donation card during shopping trips. Spread the word and tell your friends, relatives, neighbors and co-workers because every dollar
makes a difference. Whether shopping in-store, online or using Meijer pickup or home delivery, the community is asked to consider adding a Simply Give donation card to their shopping carts.
For every $10 Simply Give donation card purchased on Saturday, March 13, and Saturday, April 3, Meijer will double match the contribution, meaning they will donate an additional $20. This means the Lakeshore Food Club will receive a total of $30 for every $10 a customer donates on those double match days.