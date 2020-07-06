Lakeshore Food Club offers food pick-up Wednesday at fairgrounds
The Lakeshore Food Club will provide another opportunity for Mason County residents to receive fresh produce from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Mason County Fairgrounds, where the food club will be handing out a semi-trailer full of USDA Farm to Families Fresh Produce boxes.
“We have realized throughout this crisis that there is a tremendous need for food here in Mason County and the Lakeshore Food Club is proud to step up to help. While we continue to provide our LFC Food Box Pick Up at the Lakeshore Food Club on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., we have added the additional USDA Farm to Families fresh produce box pick-up at the Mason County Fairgrounds to help our Mason County residents as much as we possibly can,” Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal stated.
The last delivery from the USDA Farm to Fresh Program took place last week on July 1, and 1,200 boxes of produce were picked up by local agencies and families.
For past events, the USDA Farm to Families Fresh Produce boxes have included 1 pound of strawberries, 3 pounds each of onion, cucumbers and cabbage, 5 pounds of potatoes and 5 pounds of apples.
Those picking up boxes are asked to enter the Mason County Fairgrounds via the U.S. 10 entrance in their car. Distribution will be a contactless drive-through, with no ID or verification needed. A community volunteer will place a free box in each car.
Gronstal stated that the food club needs assistance with eh event. Those who are interested in volunteering can visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org or the Lakeshore Food Club’s Facebook Page to register.
For more information, call the food club at (231) 480-4334.