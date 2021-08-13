Lakeshore Food Club offers monthly meal kits
The Lakeshore Food Club announced that it now offers monthly Serve it Fresh meal kits to its members.
The food club will offer one Serve it Fresh meal kit recipe for each month and hopes to add in additional meal kit options further down the road.
Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal said the kits are a way to stay true to the food club’s mission to promote dignified food access for Mason County residents.
“We are extremely excited to begin offering the Serve it Fresh kits to our members. These kits will include nearly everything to make a healthy meal, while remaining convenient and accessible,” Gronstal said.
The August meal kit focuses on granola and offers a few different snack recipes.
“Our goal was to put together an easy to make, healthy meal for both our members who like to cook and those who aren’t as comfortable in the kitchen,” Gronstal stated. “In addition, we have also introduced videos of the recipes being prepared as an added benefit. We specifically made the recipe card easy to follow for families and individuals. In the future, we are hoping to be able to offer a few different choices per month for our members that enjoy this add on.”
Serve it Fresh was funded in part by grants from the Community Foundation for Mason County and United Way of Mason County.
“Lakeshore Food Club is extremely grateful to both United Way of Mason County and the Community Foundation for Mason County for financing the creation of this program and expanding our mission,” Gronstal said.
For more information, call the Lakeshore Food Club at (231) 480-4334 or visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org. To check out the Serve it Fresh recipe library and videos, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org/serveitfresh.