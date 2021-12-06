LASD Giving Tree accepting donations
The Ludington Area Schools District’s Giving Tree program is accepting donations to help make Christmas better for students and families in need.
A link to make donations through the school district’s website, at www.lasd.net, is now live. Click the “Donate” button on the right side of the page and select an amount to give.
A donation of $150 will sponsor an entire family, but people can contribute any amount. Donations are also being accepted at the district’s central business office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Funds will go toward providing shopping trips to LASD families. Shopping trips take place throughout December.
The Giving Tree program helps hundreds of people each year.
Becky Erickson of Mason County Family Link said the need is greater than it’s ever been this year, partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.