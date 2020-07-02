LASD meal program schedule set; no Friday distribution
The Ludington Area School District summer meal distribution schedule for July, 1 through Aug. 31, 2020 is as follow: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the meals include: two breakfasts and two lunches per child per day.
However this Friday, July 3 all distribution sites will be closed due to the holiday.
Distribution sites and times are:
Route one — Lakeview Elementary School from 11 to 11:25 a.m. and Foster Elementary School from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.
Route two — Cornerstone Baptist Church 11 to 11:30 a.m. and Ludington Soccer Fields 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Route three: Hamlin Town Hall 11 to 11:30 a.m. and Pere Marquette Early Child Center 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.