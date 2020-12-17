The Business Professionals of America chapters at Ludington Area Schools and the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce are offering luminaries for sale so people can light them on Christmas Eve similar to years ago.
The chamber launched a Facebook event with online sales of the luminaries at https://ludington-luminaries.square.site. The luminaries will be in a package of $20 and includes 10 white luminary bags and 10 battery-operated “candles.” The proceeds benefit the BPA programs at the district.
Packages will be available for pick-up and sale from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20. If there leftover packages from this weekend’s sale, they will again have a pick-up from 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the lobby of Peterson Auditorium.
A Facebook group titled, Ludington Luminaria, was created and opened up by Barbara Cooley to help encourage fellow residents to light luminaries in their respective neighborhoods from dusk until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Those interested are encouraged to join the Facebook group, also.