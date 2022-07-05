Last call for Ludington Senior Center Badger ride to Manitowoc
The Ludington Senior Center announces that Monday, July 11, will be the cut-off day for those people who want to take a trip on the SS Badger for an overnight stay in Manitowoc.
The group will leave Ludington on the Badger, Wednesday, Aug. 10, boarding at 8 a.m., and will return to Ludington Thursday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.
While in Manitowoc, the group will visit the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, the Rahr West Art Museum and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, with a little shopping and dining included.
The price for the excursion is $275 for double occupancy.
If interested, call (231) 845-6841 for more information or stop in at the senior center, 308 S. Rowe St.