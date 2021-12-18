Last ‘LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays’ installment is today
The final installment in the online “LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays” concert series, presented by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, will take place at noon on Saturday.
The program is hosted by LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner, and the final installment will feature a performance by Evan Allen and a story read by Sean and Kali Gilbert.
“LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays” has been held each Saturday since Nov. 27. The final installment, like the rest, will be available at www.ludingtonartscenter.org, on the arts center’s Facebook page and on YouTube.