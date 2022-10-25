League of Women Voters to host election presentation Wednesday
Confused about the upcoming Nov. 8 election? Watch the virtual presentation “What is on Your Ballot,” featuring the pros and cons of the state ballot proposals and an overview of the election process.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Manistee County will host this virtual event at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Watch on Zoom with the meeting ID No. 828 1892 2046 and passcode: 351571. The program will also be on the LWV Manistee County Facebook page.
The LWV of a nonpartisan, grassroots political organization that aims to encourage informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information, visit www.lwv.org.