Learn to make ‘Funky Faces’ at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a one-day Funky Faces workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in the arts center’s second-floor craft room.
Students will be instructed by Ludington artist Linda Sandow on how to create their very own mixed-media Funky Face artwork on an 8-inch by 10-inch canvas.
The workshop will focus on playful renditions of people’s faces. Participants will choose from examples of eyes, ears or noses, and create a whimsical abstract face of papers and paints.
Students are asked to bring a ruler, scissors, reference photos and a snack. Sandow will provide paints, glue, papers, canvasses, brushes, markers and examples.
The workshop is open to all skill levels. “Non-artists” are especially encouraged to attend, as are children age 13 or older.
The cost of the workshop is $40 for LACA members and $45 for non-members.
Students will be required to wear a face mask at all times during the class per instructor’s request.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.