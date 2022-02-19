Lecture series continues focus on race, racism Monday
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center will continue to explore race and racism in the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series, with Elizabeth Gillespie McRae giving a presentation on the role of white women in the white supremacist movement from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, and on Zoom.
Gillespie McRae’s scholarly interests center on race, politics and education in the postwar U.S. She is the Creighton Sossoman Professor of History at Western Carolina University where she also co-directs the Appalachian Oral History Project. McRae is the author of “Mothers of Massive Resistance: White Women and the Politics of White Supremacy.”
In asking questions about the nature and purpose of racism, the Shifting Landscapes series seeks to address questions on people’s minds. It also hopes the information helps people get more from news sources, as well as professionals and others about social issues and news that matters to them.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://www.mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m. on the day of the presentation. For more information, contact Thomas Trahey of the Mason County District Library at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com.
This project has been funded by grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.