Lecture series explores Confederate monument displays Feb. 14
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center continue to explore race and racism in the public lecture series Shifting Landscapes on Monday Feb. 14, with a lecture about exploring displays of Confederate monuments and symbols from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, and on Zoom.
The lecture will feature Mike Nagle, historian.
What is the purpose of Confederate monuments? When were they created? What is their historical and artistic significance? Should these statues remain in place, be relocated or be destroyed?
In asking questions about the nature and purpose of racism, the Shifting Landscapes series seeks to address questions on people’s minds. It also hopes the information helps people get more from news sources, as well as professionals and others about social issues and news that matters to them.
Shifting Landscapes will turn its focus to the role of white women in the white supremacism on Feb. 21. Additional topics include truth in politics in March and economics in April.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to www.mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m. on the day of the presentation.
For more information, contact Thomas Trahey of the Mason County District Library at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com.