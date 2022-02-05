Lecture series to focus on Confederate ideals Monday
The Shifting Landscapes lecture series will explore race and racism on Monday, Feb. 7 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
“John C. Calhoun: A Southern 19th Century Patriot Speaks” will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. both at the arts center and on Zoom. It will feature Rick Plummer, actor, director, playwright and Mike Nagle, historian.
The Shifting Landscapes series is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Race and racism is the fourth topic in the Shifting Landscapes series.
In asking questions about the nature of racism, the Shifting Landscapes seeks to address questions on people’s minds. It also hopes the information helps people get more from news sources, as well as professionals and others about education and news that matters to them.
Next up in the series is a talk on Confederate statues and symbols on Feb. 14; white women and the White Power movement on Feb 21. Truth in power will be the topic for March and economics will be the topic in April.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
To join the Zoom presentation, go to www.mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m. on the day of the presentation.
For information check the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.