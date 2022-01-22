Lecture to focus on teaching uncomfortable Monday at LACA
The Shifting Landscapes lectures series, presented by the Mason County District Library and Abondia Center, will continue to explore education with a discussion about teaching children uncomfortable truths at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and on Zoom.
The talk will feature local educators Todd Schipper and Amber Nasson, both teachers at Ludington Area Schools.
Nasson teaches at Ludington High School and Schipper recently moved to O.J. DeJonge Middle School after teaching high school for two decades. These experienced educators will share their techniques for teaching about sensitive topics in the classroom.
A press release about the lecture stated that, though people naturally shy away from talking about uncomfortable subjects, talking about the tough stuff makes children feel safer. These topics are vital to deepen students’ understanding of the world. Children deserve to learn about difficult subjects from knowledgeable, compassionate adults who will keep them safe.
Shifting Landscapes is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Education is being discussed in January.
The topic for February will be race and racism, with lectures on Feb. 7, 14 and 21. The series will discuss truth in politics is on March 7, 14 and 21. Economics will be the topic in April. with lectures on April 4, 11 and 18.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m. on the day of the presentation.
For more information, visit www.mcdlibrary.org. Contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Abondia Center Director Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.