Letters of interest for People Fund grants due April 1
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its local service area for the spring grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by April 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by April 15.
All letters and applications are accepted through a new online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
Great Lakes Energy members support the People Fund by rounding up their bill to the nearest whole dollar amount. That extra change is then granted to nonprofit, charitable organizations that provide humanitarian, educational or community development services within the cooperative’s 26-county service area. Since 1999, more than $3.8 million has been awarded to charitable and community organizations through People Fund grants. The fund awarded $228,288 in grants in 2020.
Nonprofits can find program details and apply online at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund. Application is open to all nonprofit organizations that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply.
Another grant opportunity will be available in October.