LHS announces homecoming court, Spirit Week festivities
Ludington High School released its homecoming court for next week, as well as its schedule of events for the students.
“While we are not able to observe all the normal homecoming events this year, we have retained all that we can in hopes of giving students opportunities to experience important milestones,” said Steve Forsberg, assistant principal, in a release.
Homecoming king candidates are: Craig Fuller, Brad Mesyar, Nick Patterson, Jake Plamondon, Chazz Rohrer, Kyle Wendt and Ty Wincheski. Candidates for homecoming queen are: Sophia Cooney, Emma Klein, Rachel Sarto, Gwen Shamel, Molly Shay, Hailey Stowe and Amelia VanWyck.
“This coming week is Spirit Week at LHS. Our student council has done a wonderful job planning fun, safe activities that all of our students, in person or online, can enjoy,” Forsberg stated in the release. “They will be decorating the hallways of LHS. student council has also organized dress up days with a social media campaign so in person and online students can participate.”
The dress-up days for the week were set as:
• Monday is Holiday Day — dress as though it is the student’s favorite holiday of the year; • Tuesday is Movie/TV Day — students dress as their favorite character from either the big or small screen;
• Wednesday is Lumberjack & Denim Day — students wear their plaid and denim;
• Thursday is Throwback Day — dress in the fashion of a favorite past decade;
• Friday is Formal/Spirit Day — students can either dress in the formal attire they would have worn to the dance (please try to adhere to the LHS dress code as best you can) or don their orange and black Oriole gear like they were heading to the football game.
Ludington will play Manistee in football Friday, Oct. 16. The school’s homecoming court with their parents will be announced during halftime.