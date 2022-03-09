LHS Choir, Drama Club present ‘Les Misérables’ March 17-20
The Ludington High School Drama Club and the LHS Choir have teamed up to present a joint concert version of “Les Misérables” at Peterson Auditorium.
The production opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, with performances at the same time on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.
“Les Misérables” will conclude on Sunday, March 20 with a 2 p.m. performance.
Tickets are $5 for general admission, or $3 for students and seniors.
The production is being overseen by Christine Plummer, director, and Elliot Plummer, choir director.