LHS to distribute yearbooks at Oct. 8 homecoming game
Ludington High School yearbooks from the 2020-21 school year will be distributed at the homecoming football game at Oriole Field on Friday, Oct. 8. Books can be picked up at the storage garage entrance on the east side of the concession stand.
Books can only be released to the student who placed the order or that student’s parent/guardian, grandparent or sibling. Those wishing to have someone else pick up a book must give permission in writing by emailing yearbook@lasd.net.
Any 2021 graduates who do not pick up their pre-ordered books at the game may pick them up from the LHS office during business hours beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Current LHS students who do not pick up their pre-ordered books at the game will receive them at school at a later date.