LHS to host virtual coffee hour with the principal
Ludington High School Principal Dan Mesyar said parents of LHS students can join him at 5p.m. tonight for a virtual coffee hour 5 p.m.
Mesyar said the link will be on the school’s website, once there click on the link to the school’s Facebook page.
The coffee hour will be a question-and-answer period for parents, according to Mesyar. Mesyar hopes that parents who have questions about the upcoming school year will join him.
Mesyar, Assistant Principal Steve Forsberg and the rest of the administrative team have been busy prepping for the new school year and are excited to have students back in whatever format they choose, Mesyar said.