Libraries to launch summer reading program
The Mason County District Library’s popular summer reading program begins Monday in Ludington and Scottville. This year, the theme is Imagine Your Story. There are divisions for children, teens and adults. The library is not yet open for regular business, people can join the traditional picking up bags at Mason County District Library locations on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
In Ludington, children’s summer reading bags and supplies will be hanging on the fence in the back yard; teen items will be on the fence in the front yard; adult summer bingo sheets will be in an envelope on the west doors.
In Scottville, summer reading bags will be hanging on a clothesline on the east and west sides of the building. Visitors are asked to practice “pandemic manners” when picking up items, including hand-washing before leaving the house, wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance from others, and quickly picking up the number of bags needed for a family — one per person.
Summer reading bags will include progress sheets, stickers, bookmarks, a craft and two children’s books. Participants who return their completed summer reading progress or bingo sheets will be entered in a drawing at the end of summer.
Library staff will also distribute summer reading supplies at the school summer meal sites starting on Friday.