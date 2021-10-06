Library, Abondia Center host Shifting Landscapes lecture Oct. 11
The Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center will hold the second event in the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series on Monday, Oct. 11. The lecture will focus on connecting with others, and will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts with sociologist David Hartman. The lecture will also be available via Zoom.
Shifting Landscapes series looks at six areas of our lives, October through April, that have been reshaped by COVID-19 and the many events that have occurred during the past 20 months. October’s topic is community. Hartman will explore diverse reactions to reconnecting with other people after the COVID-19 quarantine was lifted.
“Most of us were very eager to end quarantine. But when it was time, many actually found we didn’t want to leave our homes,” team member Cathy Organ said. “We often expressed it as not wanting to get out of our ‘sweats’ and into ‘real’ clothes. But even though it felt odd, it seems it was often signaling we wanted to be different when we went out there and connected with others again.”
Hartman will look at why some found it hard getting back into everyday life. He’ll explore why some might want a different kind of relationship with our family, or are seeking new friends, or are changing priorities.
“We humans live in contexts,” Hartman said, “But this was profoundly reshaped during the pandemic. We were without community — bereft of it, in fact.
“Even if you were lucky enough not to have experienced anyone die, there was loss and grief all around us. Friends and people in our community are generally critical to helping us get through not only good times but the hard ones as well. But we had no access to friends and neighbors. So one of the questions now is: how do we reconnect to the vitality possible through community involvement? And what if you’re one of those people, and there are many of us, who is finding you just don’t want to do the same things the same way with the same people as before the pandemic?”
The event is free and can be attended live or on Zoom at www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. Tickets are not required. LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
Shifting Landscapes events exploring Community will continue Monday, Oct. 18 with philosopher Stephen Esquith exploring how our responsibilities to strangers might have shifted as a result of COVID-19.
Science is the next topic, starting Nov. 1, and continuing Nov. 8 and 15.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.mcdl.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com.